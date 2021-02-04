Ruby Alcorn

Ruby Pearl Alcorn, 95 years, 4 months, 15 days old, passed peacefully to Heaven on January 29, 2021 at her home with her children by her side.

Ruby was born September 14, 1925 in Ozark County, MO to Rosie Hodge.

On November 4, 1939 Ruby and Norman Alcorn were united in marriage at the Methodist Church Parsonage. They were blessed with five children. She and Norman got to celebrate 75 years of marriage!

Ruby was a Christian and a member of the Ava General Baptist Church. She was a Homemaker and in order to take a job she learned to drive at age 50 and worked at Emerson Electric for 15 years before retiring. Ruby’s first love was singing. She also liked reading, fishing, mushroom hunting, and attending church.

Ruby was preceded in death by her mother, her husband, Norman in 2014, great granddaughter, Kaydence Rose Loftin, two great great granddaughters, Madelyn and Mazie Grace Thompson, one sister and brother-in-law, Anna & Bill Hughes and sister-in-law, Amy Schinkel.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, James & MaeDonna Alcorn, Norma & Leonard Thompson, Paul & Sheila Alcorn, Oren & Donna Alcorn, and Helen & Terry Hoogendoorn, 14 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, 37 great great grandchildren, one brother, Elmer Schinkel of Mexico, MO, other family members and many friends.

Funeral services for Ruby were Monday, February 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ava General Baptist Church, Ava, MO with burial following in the Fannon Cemetery. Visitation was Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the church. Officiating was Oren Alcorn. Memorials may be made to Ava General Baptist Church Memorial Fund or Gideon’s. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we requested everyone wear a mask if attending. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.