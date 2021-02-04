Roger Melvin Johnson, 66 years, 6 months, 11 days old, passed on to Heaven on January 27, 2021 at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, MO.

Roger was born July 16, 1954 in Mansfield, MO to Raymond Oscar and Lorene (Ritter) Johnson.

Roger was a 1972 Ava High School graduate. He worked at Hutchens Steel Plant in Seymour and Mansfield, MO for over 35 years. He had various positions and finished as a Lead Die Setter.

Roger was a Christian and a member of Ava First Southern Baptist Church. He loved scuba diving and had served on the Volunteer Search and Recovery Unit in Douglas County. He enjoyed traveling with his diving group and had the opportunity to go to Central America several times. He also loved spear fishing and being with his family and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, and his infant brother, Mikey.

He is survived by his brother and wife, Tom and Sherri Johnson of Kenai, AK, three nephews, Eric, Doug & Megan, and Jordan & Leanna Johnson, one great nephew, Donovan, two great nieces, Kyla and Marlowe, and many relatives and friends.

Memorial services for Roger will be Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Visitation will be prior to the memorial on Friday from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Family requests memorials may be made to Gideon’s International. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we request everyone to wear a mask if attending. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.