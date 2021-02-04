JV Bears Champions of Family Pharmacy Tournament

The Ava Bears junior varsity squad captured the championship of the Family Pharmacy Tournament at Mountain Grove last week. The Bears took home the championship tournament with wins over Mansfield, Mountain Grove and Willow Springs.

The Bears opened the tournament with a 67-42 win over Mansfield. Ava jumped out to an early lead and were up, 32-18, at halftime.

Carter Mahan led the scoring for the Bears with 16. Corey Heinlein had 12; Konner Nelson, eight; Luke Kessler, seven; Grady Goss, six; Luke Little and Devon Sudbury, five; and Quin Breeding and Jayce Terrell, four.

Ava defeated Mountain Grove, 50-32, in second round play. The Bears used a strong second quarter, outscoring the Panthers, 16-5, to stretch out their lead. Mountain Grove was able to cut into the Bear lead in the third quarter, but the Bears came back to outscore the Panthers, 11-3, in the final quarter to secure the win.

Nelson led the scoring for the Bears against Mountain Grove with 11. Little and Heinlein had 10; Breeding, nine; Mahan, eight; and Kessler, two.

The Bears finished out the tournament with a 57-48 win over Willow Springs. Willow Springs held a 17-13 lead after one quarter of play, and were up 23-17 at halftime. The Bears came out in the third quarter and outscored Willow Springs, 17-9, to take the lead. Ava continued to stretch out their lead in the final quarter, outscoring Willow Springs, 23-16.

Heinlein led the scoring for Ava with 18. Mahan had 13; Nelson, 11; Breeding, seven; Goss, four; Little, three and Terrell, one.