Glade Top Trail Run Scheduled for October 9

The next Glade Top Trail Run will be held Saturday, October 9th, 2021.

The run, normally held in the spring, is being moved to the fall to address COVID-19 concerns.

The 2022 run will again be held in the spring.

All runners already entered from the 2020 and Spring 2021 race will be deferred on to October.

Pat Souder Henry scholarships will be awarded at the event.

The Fall 2021 run will feature a free barbecue chicken dinner, music on the course, unique t-shirt, hat, lots of runner swag and beautiful running trails with several water crossings.

There are 3 distances to choose from:

1 mile gravel road walk/run

4.25 mile down and back walk/run/hike

10.25 mile run.

There is a 4 hour time limit for all distances.

Register for the October 9th race online at: actnowracing.com/events/504/glade-top-trail-run.

Or follow the link on our Facebook page @gladetoptrailrun or website: gladetoptrailrun.com

Find paper forms at Jeans Healthway, KKOZ or Missouri Ozarks Community Health Fitness Center at the front desk.

For more info contact Race Director Liz Kyger by email at [email protected] or phone: 417-683-0785