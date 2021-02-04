Claud Maggard

Claud Noah Maggard, 83 years, 3 months, 6 days old, passed away on February 2, 2021 at his home with family by his side.

Claud was born October 26, 1937 in Ongo, MO to Ivory and Mary (Caudill) Maggard.

On February 13, 1983 Claud and Marlene Stark were united in marriage at their home in Ava.

Claud was a Christian. He was saved at a young age and later rededicated his life to Jesus. He was a quiet and kind man and was liked by all who knew him.

Claud worked in construction for many years. He retired from Hutchens Steel Plant after 27 years in Mansfield, MO. Claud enjoyed rabbit hunting, watching football and playing music. Claud played the guitar and enjoyed playing with many of his friends and family. He especially enjoyed playing music with his son, Steve and nephew Eddie Maggard. After retirement, Claud and Marlene enjoyed camping and riding their four wheelers. They looked forward to their yearly Branson get-togethers with Marlene’s sister and brother-in-law, Marcia Kay and Buke.

Claud was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Emory Maggard, one sister, Lou “Maggard” Enfield and nephew Jeff Twitty.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene, his three children and their spouses, Kay & Larry Pierce, Winky & Dewayne Stephens, Steve & Denise Maggard, bonus children, Rose Marie Deide, Wayne Dilley, and Michelle & Keith Richards, and good friend Yvonne Dilley, many grand and great grandchildren, one sister, Faye Twitty, other relatives and friends.

Private family graveside services for Claud will be Friday, February 5, 2021, 10:00 a.m. in the Ava Cemetery, Ava, MO. Officiating will be Pastor James Hathcock. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Due to the spread of Covid-19 anyone attending is requested to please wear a mask. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.