Camillia Goodin

Camillia (Cam) Goodin, 74, passed away on January 26th, 2021 from Alzheimer’s with Covid 19 complications.

Cam was born on August 29th, 1946 in KCMO.

She received a BFA in Painting from the Kansas City Art Institute. She worked as a Graphic Designer. Cam was the Art Director for the KC Business Journal. After retiring she moved to Ava, where she spent her remaining years. Besides being a talented artist, Cam was also a gifted cook & seamstress. She had a love of music. When words failed her during her later years, she never forgot a lyric or tune as she sang around the house.

Cam is survived by her brother, Kurt Schewe of KCMO, her sister Kris Schewe of Ava, her daughter Amy Mabbitt & granddaughter Jayden Mabbitt both of Ava and her beloved cat, Queenie.

The family extends a sincere Thank You to all of Cam’s caregivers who helped make her final years comfortable.