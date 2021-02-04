Betty Price, 88, of Wasola, MO died January 28, 2021 at Gainesville Healthcare Center. She was born June 25, 1932 in Ava, MO to Turl Bruton and Lydia Adele (Lakey) Wheeler.

On December 9, 1961 Betty was united in marriage to Lyle Price. They spent a wonderful 50+ years together until his passing in 2012. Betty was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to cook and quilt. Many of those quilts she gave away to help local charities. She was a lifelong resident of Douglas and Ozark Counties, and she loved to help those around her. She always made sure her home was open to her kids, grandkids, and even the neighborhood kids. Over the years, several neighborhood kids have gathered in her yard for a friendly game of football. She loved every minute of it. She was known and loved by so many as “Granny”. In her later years, as her health began to fade Gainesville Healthcare Center became her home and she became “Granny” to the entire staff there. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by four children: Bud McCullough and wife Nina of Romance, MO, Wendell Price of Springfield, MO, J.D. Price and wife Pam of Wasola, MO, and Faron Price and wife Mary of Wasola, MO; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; extended family members; and all those at Gainesville Healthcare Center who were just like family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter Kathy Luann and son-in-law Herb Laub; two infant children; three siblings; and one daughter-in-law Teresa Price.

Graveside funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Wasola, MO with Luke Brantingham officiating. Visitation was Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home chapel, Gainesville, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements were conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, MO.