Betty Barbara Bledsoe, 84, of Mtn. Grove, passed away Feb. 1, 2021.

Visitation will be Sat., Feb. 6, 2021, at 9:30 AM with a memorial service immediately following at 10:00 AM in the Craig-Hurtt Chapel, Mtn. Grove. Arrangements are under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mtn. Grove.

Online Condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhome.com