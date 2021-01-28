Betty Ruth Evans, 83 years, 11 months, 11 days old, passed peacefully to Heaven on January 22, 2021 at her home in Thornfield, Mo with her family by her side.

Ruth was born February 11, 1937 in Willow Springs, MO to Rev. William “Will” and Clara (Keeler) Havens.

On June 3, 1960 Ruth and Darold Evans were united in marriage in Wasola, Mo and to this union they were blessed with two children, Mark and Margaret.

Ruth gave her life to Christ at a very early age and was baptized at Noblett Lake. Ruth began her teaching career in a one room school house where she built a fire to heat the classroom. Her teaching career spanned 43 years. She taught Bible School as a teenager and served as a Sunday school teacher and Superintendent for many years. Ruth “Ruthie” loved cooking, gardening, canning, sewing, quilting, but her favorite activity was embroidering.

She was a member of the Thornfield General Baptist Church, Missouri Retired Teachers Assoc., Delta Kappa Gamma, and the Nimble Thimble Quilting Club. She volunteered at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare for many years and in 2004 was honored to receive the Missouri Healthcare Assoc. Volunteer of the Year Award.

Although she was increasingly homebound for the last few years of life, she continued to maintain her faith in God through a very active prayer life. Ruthie often talked about the many happy hours she and Dad spent with her dear friend, Melanie Snow sharing conversation, a good cup of coffee and finding encouragement to keep on keeping on for the Lord. Ruthie has finished her race. She is in the presence of Jesus, the Angels and Loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Ivan Havens, and one great grandson, Bryce Samuel Evans. Ruth is survived by her husband, Darold, her two children and their spouses, Mark & Kelly Evans,Margaret & J.L. Frazier, four grandchildren, Sarah (Evans) and Jeremy Watson, Sam and Sarah Evans, Hannah Evans, and Rebekah Evans, four great grandchildren, Jack, Easton, Reed, and Avery, sister, Ann Dowell, brother, Reverend Bill Havens and wife, Brenda, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Ruth were Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Thornfield Cemetery. A Visitation was Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Officiating were Pastor David Dye and Pastor Bill Havens. Family requests memorials to Gideon’s, Thornfield Cemetery, or Thornfield General Baptist Church. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we requested everyone to wear a Mask if attending. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.