Nellie Turner

Nellie Lucille Turner, 87 years, 10 months, passed peacefully to her Heavenly home on January 20, 2021 at Ozark Nursing and Care Center in Ozark, MO.

Nellie was born March 20, 1933 in Roy, MO to Isaac Joshua and Rosa Belle (Moore) Wilson.

On September 17, 1950 Nellie and Albert Noland Turner were united in marriage at Union Grove Church at Crossroads, MO and to this union they were blessed with six children.

Nellie was a Homemaker and helped Noland on the farm. She was a Christian and a member of the IGO General Baptist Church. She enjoyed making donuts for her family on every holiday and she sewed her children’s clothing when they were young. Nellie also loved gardening and canning.

Nellie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Noland in 2004, her 11 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Roberta & Don Grider, Roldan & Debbie Turner both of Ozark, MO, Reba & John Holt of Copper Canyon, TX, Rhonda Turner of Rogersville, MO, Randall & Pat Turner of Kansas City, MO and Roy & Rene Turner of Ozark, MO, 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 14 great great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Nellie was Tuesday, January 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Thornfield Cemetery, Thornfield, MO. A Visitation was Tuesday prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Officiating were Rev. Randall Turner and Rev. Joshua Turner. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Thornfield Cemetery. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we request everyone to please wear a Mask if attending. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.