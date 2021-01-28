Frances Aid, 86 years, 5 months and 18 days old, passed away on January 23, 2021 at Gainesville Health Care Center in Gainesville, Missouri.

Frances was born August 5, 1934 in Battlefield, MO to Ollie and Blanche Opal (Swearengen) Haynes.

On December 13, 1950 Frances and Frank Aid were united in marriage at Mtn. Home, AR and to this union were blessed with five children.

She worked on the farm with Frank as a dairy and beef farmer. Frances worked on the edger of the family sawmill. She was known to outwork any two men and could split wood with the best of them. She also was a housewife and homemaker. She was a member of the Church of the Living God in Ava. She always loved singing specials in church. Frances enjoyed all types of sewing, loved cooking for her family and friends and her gardening and flowers. Frances adored and loved her family!

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Boyd and Willie Haynes, three sons-in-law, Donald Williams, Max Roberts, and Roger Burnett.

She is survived by her husband, Frank, five children, Lou Williams, Linda Roberts, Lois Degase and husband, Rocky, Lesia Bloomer and husband, Ronnie, and Lane Sherwood Aid, six grandchildren, Jennifer Lamb, Byron Roberts, Chad Williams, Tyrel Degase, Brandon Roberts, and Kayte Taylor, 13 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren, two sisters, Elna Shortt and Shirley Huey and husband, Burl, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Frances will be Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ellison Cemetery. A Visitation will be Thursday prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Officiating will be Pastor Gary Moore.

Family requests memorials to the Ellison Cemetery or donor’s choice. Due to the spread of Covid-19, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to social distance. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.