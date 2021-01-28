Denny Clell Hampton, 71 years, 4 months, and 15 days old of Sparta, MO passed away on January 19, 2021. Denny was born on September 4, 1949 to Clifton and Althea (Tindle) Hampton in Goodhope, MO. He worked at Rawlings, Ozark Nursing and Care Center, Sparta school, and mowed lawns.

On February 25, 1978, he was wed to his wife Becky (Buck) Hampton; going on to have two children, Dustin and Justin Hampton. Denny also had two children with his previous wife, Trixie (Turner) Hampton and Randy Hampton.

Denny was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of all of his children, grandchildren, and wife. He always tried his best to support them. Denny was also very passionate about gun trading, playing cards, and visiting with family and friends. Denny could often be found sightseeing, going on road trips, and exploring new places when he wasn’t at home. Anyone who knew Denny knew that he was the most loving father, grandfather, and husband a family could ask for.

Denny is preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Althea (Tindle) Hampton; brothers: Roger Hampton and Lawrence Hampton; sisters, Judy (Hampton) Dalton, and Janet (Hampton) Watkins; a nephew, Bradley Watkins; and in-laws, Virgil and Faye Buck.

Denny is survived by his wife of 43 years, Becky (Buck) Hampton of the home in Sparta, MO; daughter Trixie (Hampton) Turner and husband Larry of Mountain Grove, MO; sons: Randy Hampton and wife Teresa of Seymour, MO, Dustin Hampton of Sparta, MO, and Justin Hampton and wife Amanda of Elk Creek, MO; brothers: Raymond Hampton of Ozark, MO and Jeff Hampton and wife Sheila of Oldfield, MO; sisters: Becky (Hampton) Davis and husband Donnie of Ozark, MO and Tina (Hampton) Trent and husband Ronnie of Goodhope, MO; brother in-law Ab Watkins and sister in-law Connie Hampton both of Sparta, MO; seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Denny’s funeral service was held at 2 PM at the Hope Church in Sparta, MO on Friday, January 22, 2021. Burial was at the Goodhope Cemetery. A visitation was held Friday, January 22, 2021 at Hope Church from 1 PM – 2 PM. Arrangements were under the direction of Holden Cremation and Funeral Service, Sparta.