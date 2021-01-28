David Welch

David Lynn Welch, 65 years, 1 month, 28 days old, passed away on January 18, 2021 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield Mo.

David was born November 21, 1955 in Squires, Mo to Marvin and Anna (Harris) Welch.

David worked as a sawmiller with Cutbirth Sawmill off and on for 25 years.

David and Marcia Williams, his companion have been together since 1979.

He enjoyed running beagles and deer hunting, fishing, helping Marcia in the garden, and spending time with his good friend, Gary “Kink” Shelton. He was a Christian and had attended the Girdner Church in the past.

David was preceded in death by his parents, and four brothers Gary, Larry, Rick, and John Wayne Welch.

David is survived by his partner, Marcia Williams, his sister and husband, Brenda & Dan Deathridge of Sparta, sister Marvann Welch & Mary McConnel of Fair Grove, MO, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside memorial services for David will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Girdner Cemetery. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava, Mo. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.