Arthur Augustus Hampton, 79 years, 8 months and 24 days old, passed away on January 25, 2021 at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, MO.

Arthur was born May 1, 1941 in Goodhope, Missouri to Tommy and Cloah (Brake) Hampton.

Arthur was a Christian and attended Oakwood Church in Chadwick, Missouri.

On August 28, 1965, Arthur and Linda Kay Barton were united in marriage at Goodhope, MO and they were blessed with a daughter, Lisa.

He enjoyed coon hunting, sitting on the porch visiting, whittling and deer hunting. He was a well known carpenter. He loved to make wooden crafts for family and friends. Arthur could whittle just about anything. He really liked spending time with his little buddies. He also loved playing the guitar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Linda in 2005, two brothers, Earnest and Eldon “Bud” Hampton, a sister, Goldie Swearengin and two great-grandchildren, Aaron Garnet and Selah Rose.

Arthur is survived by his daughter, Lisa Hampton and close friend, Gary Harmon of Ava, a grandson, Charley and his wife, Amanda Hampton, three great-grandchildren, Gracie Gray, Matthew Hampton and Augustus Hampton, three brothers, Lee, John, and Roy Hampton, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Arthur will be Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following at the Hall Cemetery (T Hwy near Mound). A Visitation will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor John Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hall Cemetery. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we request everyone to please wear a Mask and social distance. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.