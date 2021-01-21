Stacy Susan Hearst was born March 14, 1962 to Sara Diven Hearst Bunch and John R. Hearst (deceased).

Stacy attended schools in Kansas City, Warsaw and Ava, MO.

On January 23, 1980, Stacy was involved in an auto accident that left her an invalid. Before her accident, Stacy was a disc jockey on KSOA Radio in Ava, MO.

Besides her mother, Stacy leaves a brother, Edward R. Lamport and sister-in-law, Cindy Brown; a sister, Cyndi Muehlhauser and husband Michael, of Smithton, IL; three half-brothers, Danny, Michael (deceased) and Robbie Hearst, of Arkansas; step-mother, Norma Hearst; and several nieces and nephews.

Stacy met her Lord and Savior on January 17, 2021 in Sedalia, MO.

Visitation was at her brother’s home at 1500 South Center Ave, Sedalia beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home.