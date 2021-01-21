Ronnie Ray McKnight

Son of Sadie Emily (Morrison) McKnight, and Orville McKnight. Born on August 11th, 1949 in Squires, MO and departed this life on January 16th, 2021 in West Plains MO, peacefully with his family by his side.

He was preceded in death by his mother Sadie, His father Orville and brother Ronald James McKnight.

Survived by his Wife Connie Sue McKnight, 2 sisters Evelina (McKnight) Miller, Norma (McKnight) Lakey, and 1 Brother Robert “Doc” McKnight, his children Vironica and husband Scott Croney of Ava, Ronald “Pedro” McKnight and wife Christy of Ava, Valerie and Husband Brian Easley of Mansfield. His Grandchildren: Austin Easley and Wife Brittany, Erica and Husband Michael Reese, Megan and Fiancé Kane Mathews, Westin, Devin, Cortnie, Shae, Madison, Austin, and Teagan. His Great-grandchildren: Braylynn, Rylen, Addylynn, Jaylee, Evelynn & 2 babies on the way.

Ronnie was drafted into the military when he was 18 years old and was stationed in Fort Leonard-wood, and Germany.

He was united in marriage to his sweetheart Connie Sue Stoskopf on June 2nd, 1973.

He was a family man through-and-through. He loved his grandkids, great-grandkids and the 2 great-grand babies to come more than anything in this world. He cherished every given moment he had with each of them. He enjoyed visiting relatives, loved his extended family and friends that are his family, and kept in touch with them every single day. He loved the outdoors and looked forward to float trips, and enjoyed his grandkids’ sporting events, in fact he hardly missed a game. Ronnie loved Jesus and was saved on January 14th, 2021. 4 days before he went to be with The Lord.

Cremation services for Ronnie are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Memorial service will be done by the family at a later date and time. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.