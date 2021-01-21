Pastor Marvin Loftin

Marvin Dean Loftin, 76 years, 4 months, 27 days old, passed on to be with his Lord and Savior on January 18, 2021 at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, MO.

Marvin was born August 21, 1944 in Douglas County, MO to Burrel and Marjorie (Heriford) Loftin.

On May 22,1981 Marvin and Mary June Harvill were united in marriage at Keltner, MO and were blessed with two children, Greg and Stephanie.

He was retired from working at Cooper Lumber Co. for many years. He was ordained a minister on August 4, 2001. Marvin was currently Pastoring the Happy Home Church in Ava. He was a member and Deacon of Sweden Church.

Marvin was a servant of the Lord. He never missed an opportunity to spread the Gospel and was gracious and kind to meet the needs of many that were sick, either in the hospital, nursing home or at a home. He was truly a Man after God’s own heart. Marvin loved ministering, grandkids and gardening. He adored his Mary June, his children and grandchildren. Marvin will be greatly missed but his legacy of faith will live on in all that knew him!

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, Jerry and Timothy, two sisters and their husbands, Donna {Loftin} & Tom Cox and Carole & Howard Gott, brothers-in-law, Charlie Barcus, Zane Gray, and Denny Harvill, and his beautiful granddaughter, Kaydence Rose Loftin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary June, two children and their spouses, Greg & Tenisha Loftin, and Stephanie & Ty Degase, seven grandchildren, Brayden, Carter, Chloe, Madison, Marlee, Braxton, and Emmitt, brothers and sisters and their spouses; Russell & Caroline Sue Loftin, Janice Gray, Patty & Bob Clevenhagen, Burrely & Penny Loftin, Lynda & Rick Snelson, and Mike & Lisa Loftin, sister’s-in-law, Phyllis Bloomer and B.J. Harvill, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Marvin will be Friday, January 22, 2021at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Sweden Cemetery. A Visitation will be prior to the service on Friday from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Officiating will be Pastor Josh Strong. In Lieu of flowers family would like memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Gideon’s or Sweden Cemetery. The Loftin Family requests due to the spread of Covid-19 to please wear a Mask if attending. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.