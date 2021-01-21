No Vaccine Here Yet

According to the Douglas County Health Department, “COVID-19 vaccine supplies remain limited. The Douglas County Health Department has yet to receive our first shipment. Once we receive the vaccine we want to ensure all those that are in the Phase 1A and 1B categories have had an opportunity to receive the shot . We will continue to update as we get more information.”

Residents are encouraged to check covidvaccine.mo.gov for more information on the status of vaccination efforts in Missouri.