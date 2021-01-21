James Eugene Moore, 83 years, 1 month, 25 days old, passed on to his Heavenly home on January 17, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

James was born November 22, 1937 in Redland, OK to Oscar James and Tennie Bell (Hamby) Moore.

On October 19, 1956 James and Janiece Kitts were united in marriage at Kansas City, MO and to this union were blessed with three daughters, Debbie, Charla and Lisa. He was an U.S. ArmyVeteran.

James was retired from the telephone company where he worked for several years. He also worked as a shade tree mechanic and worked in several different garages around the community. He served the Lord for many years and was a Baptist Minister and preached at several area churches. He was a member of Friendship Freewill Baptist Church of Ava. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and talking! He loved spoiling his grandkids and great grandkids and any kind of fellowship.

James was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Janiece, two granddaughters, Angel Dilley and Shelly Heinlein Fesler, son-in-law, Tom Roth, three brothers, Danny & Fred Johnson, Ronnie Eastland, two sisters, Linda & Connie Eastland.

He is survived by his three daughters, Debbie Roth, Charla Heinlein, and Lisa Wheeless, an adopted son, Calvin & Naomi Avery, 10 grandchildren, Melissa, Jeremy, Steven, Matthew, Michael, Eric, Andrea, Alissabeth, Michael James and William, 22 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, two brothers, Billy Vanzant and Teddy Johnson, one sister, Gerry Krueger,other relatives, and many friends.

Funeral services for James will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Friendship Freewill Baptist Church, Ava on U Hwy. with burial following in the Friendship Cemetery with military honors by the Troy Herd American Legion #112 and U.S. Army detail. A Visitation will be Friday, January 22nd from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Officiating will be Pastor Lyle Wright and Rev. Raymond Haden. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we request everyone to wear a Mask if attending. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.