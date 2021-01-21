| logout
Felker and Fossett Make Chancellor’s List
Officials at Missouri State University-West Plains have announced their Chancellor’s List honorees for the 2020 fall semester.
To qualify for the Missouri State-West Plains Chancellor’s List, students must have earned a 4.0 grade point average for 12 or more credit hours taken during the semester.
Students who maintain a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for 12 or more hours are recognized in the Dean’s List.
Ava students Lorna Felker and Claire Fossett were on the list.