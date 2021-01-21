Extracting Skills January 21, 2021 Submitted Photo Members of the Skyline Area Volunteer Fire Department spent time on January 10th practicing with their extraction tools. The vehicle was provided by SMS recycling in Mountain Grove. Posted in Featured Story, News Related Posts No Vaccine Here Yet January 21, 2021 Felker and Fossett Make Chancellor’s List January 21, 2021 Jean’s Healthway Under New Ownership January 21, 2021 Do Facemasks Really Make a Difference? Ava R-1 Elementary Students Take Part in Science Experiment to Find Out January 21, 2021 Cedar Gap: Once Home to Memphis Colony: Now a 430 Acre Conservation Area January 14, 2021