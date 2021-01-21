David Lee Garner, 68 years, 10 months and 10 days old, passed away on, January 16, 2021 at Cox’s South Hospital in Springfield, MO.

David was born March 6, 1952 in Dodge City, Kansas to Joe and Doris (Helfrich) Garner.

David enjoyed bowling, camping and spending time outdoors.

David was preceded in death by his parents and one infant brother.

David is survived by six siblings, Joel Garner and wife, Chris, Dan Garner and wife, Janice, Becky Cox and husband, Mark, Sheila Jenkins, Roxie Braun, and Gilda Walker and husband, Larry, many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Graveside service for David was Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm in the Dyer Cemetery, Ava, Missouri with burial following. Officiating was Pastor Wade Woods. Memorials may be made to Dyer Cemetery. Services were conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com