2021 Family Pharmacy Panther Classic Bracket

Varsity Tournament (Arena)

Monday, Jan. 25

6:00 pm: #1 Ava vs #5 Dora

7:30 pm: #2 Willow Springs vs #6 Hartville JV

Tuesday, Jan. 26

6:00 pm: #4 Mountain Grove vs #5 Dora

7:30 pm: #3 Marshfield vs #6 Hartville JV

Thursday, Jan 28

6:00 pm: #1 Ava vs #4 Mountain Grove

7:30 pm: #2 Willow Springs vs #3 Marshfield

JV Tournament

(HS Gym)

Monday, Jan 25

6:00 pm: #2 Willow Springs vs #6 Licking

7:30 pm: #1 Ava vs #5 Cabool

Tuesday, Jan 26

6:00 pm: #2 Willow Springs vs #3 Marshfield

7:30 pm: #4 Mountain Grove vs #5 Cabool

Thursday, Jan 28

6:00 pm: #3 Marshfield vs #6 Licking

7:30 pm: #1 Ava vs #4 Mountain Grove

Saturday, Jan 30

Game Times

Arena

JV 1st Place – 1:30 pm

Varsity 5th Place – 3:00 pm

Varsity 3rd Place- 4:30 pm

Varsity 1st Place – 6:00 pm

HS Gym

JV 5th Place 1:30 pm

JV 3rd Place 3:00 pm

In case of a tie

Head to Head

Points Scored

Points Allowed

The higher seed will wear white and be the home team.

The JV 3rd and 5th place game might change times depending on which teams play.