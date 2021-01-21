2021 Family Pharmacy Panther Classic Bracket
Varsity Tournament (Arena)
Monday, Jan. 25
6:00 pm: #1 Ava vs #5 Dora
7:30 pm: #2 Willow Springs vs #6 Hartville JV
Tuesday, Jan. 26
6:00 pm: #4 Mountain Grove vs #5 Dora
7:30 pm: #3 Marshfield vs #6 Hartville JV
Thursday, Jan 28
6:00 pm: #1 Ava vs #4 Mountain Grove
7:30 pm: #2 Willow Springs vs #3 Marshfield
JV Tournament
(HS Gym)
Monday, Jan 25
6:00 pm: #2 Willow Springs vs #6 Licking
7:30 pm: #1 Ava vs #5 Cabool
Tuesday, Jan 26
6:00 pm: #2 Willow Springs vs #3 Marshfield
7:30 pm: #4 Mountain Grove vs #5 Cabool
Thursday, Jan 28
6:00 pm: #3 Marshfield vs #6 Licking
7:30 pm: #1 Ava vs #4 Mountain Grove
Saturday, Jan 30
Game Times
Arena
JV 1st Place – 1:30 pm
Varsity 5th Place – 3:00 pm
Varsity 3rd Place- 4:30 pm
Varsity 1st Place – 6:00 pm
HS Gym
JV 5th Place 1:30 pm
JV 3rd Place 3:00 pm
In case of a tie
Head to Head
Points Scored
Points Allowed
The higher seed will wear white and be the home team.
The JV 3rd and 5th place game might change times depending on which teams play.