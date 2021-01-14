Jeffrey “Jeff” Boyd Brown

Jeffrey Boyd Brown, 59 years, 8 months, 13 days old, passed away on January 10, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

Jeff was born April 27, 1961 in Gainesville, MO to Boyd and Joella (Farris) Brown. He was an Ava High School graduate.

On October 13, 1995 Jeff and Katrina June Brown were united in marriage at the Ava Court House and to this union were blessed with two children, Trina and Jonah.

He had been employed with Emerson Electric and lastly at Hutchens Steel Plant in Mansfield, MO.

Jeff was a Christian. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching Nascar, drag racing and football.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, Claude & Letta Brown, and Delta Farris.

He is survived by his wife, Katrina, two children,Trina Renee Brown and Jonah Boyd Brown, his brother, Craig Brown, his mother-in-law, Reitha Forrest, niece, Tesha Brown and her daughter, Liberty, uncles, aunts, cousins, other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Jeff will be Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Fannon Cemetery. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 14th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating will be Rev. Oren Alcorn. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we request for everyone to please wear a Mask if attending. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.