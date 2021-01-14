Erma Jean Loesch

Jean Loesch, 91years, 8 months, 18 days old, passed away on January 2, 2021 at Rocky Ridge Manor in Mansfield, Mo.

Jean was born April 15, 1929 in Jefferson City, Mo to Jessie and Josie (Walker) McKinney.

Jean and Truman John Loesch were united in marriage on August 9, 1948 in Cole Co. Missouri and to this union they were blessed with two children.

Jean worked at Nelly Don and North Kansas City Hospital while living in Pleasant Valley,( North Kansas City) for many years while her husband Truman worked for General Motors, upon retirement they moved to Ava in 1986.

Jean enjoyed reading books, watching TV game shows, and visiting with her grandchildren, and country Music shows.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Truman, two granddaughters, Andrea and Amber, and a son-n-law John Riggs, Jr. and several brothers and sisters.

Jean is survived by her daughter Carol Riggs of Ava, Mo, daughter Sharon Loesch and husband Dean Williams of Isabella, grandchildren Tabetha, Mandi, Vanessa, Storm, Michele, and Gary. She is also survived by her sister, Doris Moore, and her husband, Dean Jones, and a brother, Billy McKinney of Florida, along with 15 great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren.

A visitation for Jean Loesch was Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 4:00 to 5:00 P.M. at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Ava Area Animal League. Cremation Services were conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home Ava. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.