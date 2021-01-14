Elsie Lena Atchison, 95 years, 7 months and 5 days old, passed away on January 10, 2021 at her home with family by her side.

Elsie was born June 5, 1925 in Douglas County, Missouri to John Absy and Bessie Loretta (Wallace) Detherage.

Elsie Detherage and Marion Atchison were united in marriage in November, 1943, in Douglas County, Missouri and to this union seven children were born.

Elsie worked as a cook at Huffman School and 25 years at Village Inn(Rudy’s).

She was a Christian and attended Huffman, Friendship and Shiloh through the years. She was at church anytime the doors were open.

Elsie enjoyed having Sunday Meals with the family. She liked quilting, crocheting, gardening, canning and cooking. She loved most of all, spending time with her family.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marion; one son, Gary Marion Atchison; a granddaughter, Michelle; great-granddaughter, Macy; and great grandson, Royce Newton Atchison.

Elsie is survived by three sons and three daughters; Herman and Shirley Atchison, Lowel and Chris Atchison, Noel and Donna Atchison, Carol Allen, Karan and Larry Vinson and Lena Kay Ingram, 29 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, one daughter-in-law; Donna Fay Atchison and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Elsie will be Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Friendship Freewill Baptist Church in Ava, Missouri. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel. Burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery in Ava, Missouri. Officiating will be Pastor Lyle Wright and Landon Vinson. Memorials may be made to Friendship Cemetery. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we request to please wear a Mask. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com