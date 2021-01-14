Ava City Council: Police Chief Johnson to Retire, Sgt. Overcast to Fill Role

On Tuesday, January 12th, the Ava Board of Aldermen convened for a business session at 5 p.m.

Closed Session

During closed session the council the aldermen voted 3-0 to promote Ava Police Sergeant David Overcast to Police Chief following current Police Chief Reggie Johnson’s retirement on May 31, 2021.

City Finances

City Treasurer Peggy Porter said that as of December 23rd the city funds were doing well with around $3.2 Million across all funds. She expressed a desire to start increasing amounts in the city reserve funds.

Boom Truck Repairs

Mayor Burrely Loftin reported that the city spent $4490 repairing one of its boom trucks. He said the other trucks were inspected and were fine.

Brush Crew

Loftin said the city brush crews were done or mostly done working by the Ava View Heights apartments.

Waste Water Treatment Plant

Mayor Loftin said the goal was to complete the repairs at the Waste Water Treatment Plant by the end of January. Crews did replace a clarifier motor at a cost of $670.00

Street and Sanitation Building

Loftin said the Street and Sanitation departments had moved equipment into the completed building had begun to build shelving inside for storage.

AMI System (Smart Metering)

Loftin reported that the city continues to move forward on implementation of an AMI system, but the timeline is uncertain. Care is being taken to not create a gap in billing like other cities have experienced while undertaking a similar rollout.

CARES Dollars

Mayor Loftin reported that the city had received $323,456.46 in CARES dollars from Douglas County, and that those funds were now completely dispersed.

Fire Truck Payoffs

Loftin said during this fiscal year the city will pay off two fire trucks.

Used Meter Purchase

The Alderman voted 4-0 to purchase 400+ used water meters for $20,000. These meters will work with the in-process AMI rollout, and by purchasing the used meters the city will save $74,000 over buying them new.

Attendance

Councilmen present were Billy Stewart, Noel Dye, and Stan Lovan. Kieth Jones video conferenced in from a remote location.

Video

Video from the Ava Board of Aldermen meeting will be posted to the Douglas County Herald’s website at douglascountyherald.com.

Next Meeting

City officials and aldermen will reconvene on January 26th at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.