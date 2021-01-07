Willie Laverne Hickson, 90 years, 1 months, and 27 days old, passed away on, December 29, 2020 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare center .

Willie was born November 2, 1930 in Guntown, Mississippi to Frank and Mattie ( Davidson) Whitaker.

Wille married Elzie Stillwell and was married until his passing. Willie and Fred Hickson were united in marriage November 4, 1974 in Bloomfield, MO.

After Fred’s passing, Willie moved from Paragould, Arkansas to Ava, Missouri.

Willie enjoyed gardening and quilting. She loved riding the O.A.T.S. bus and visiting the Senior Center in Ava, Missouri.

Willie was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Elzie Stillwell, her second husband, Fred Hickson, three sisters, Vola Lange, Mary Lorette Batchelor, and Ruby Jewel Chambers, three brothers, Thomas Eugene Whitaker, Milburn Forest Whitaker, and Clinton Woodrow Whitaker.

Willie is survived by her brother Ray Whitaker and wife Janice of Squires, MO, her niece, Holly Whitaker, two great-nephews, Thomas and Matthew Whitaker and a host of other relatives and friends.

Willie was buried, Monday, January 4 , 2021at 2:00 p.m. in the Cockrum Cemetery, Cardwell, Missouri. Memorials may be made to the O.A.T.S. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.