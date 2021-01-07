School Board Now a Race

According to the Ava R1 Public Schools, there are now three candidates for the two seats opening up.

Chance Dry joins incumbent Deana Parsick and Rory Boeddeker on the April ballot.

Other candidates can register in the school district administration office located at 303 Martin Avenue, in Ava, during regular business hours between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Ava city ballot remains unchanged with incumbent Burrely Loftin and Matthew Overcast filing to run for Mayor, and incumbent city aldermen Noel Dye and Billy Stewart running unopposed.

Other candidates for city positions can file with the City Clerk at Ava City Hall.