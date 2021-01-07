Nancy Walker

Nancy Jane Walker, 86 years, passed peacefully to Heaven on January 1, 2021 in Springfield with her family by her side.

Nancy was born February 4, 1934 in Ava, MO to Acie J. Sr. and India Jane (Heatherly) Merritt.

On March 1, 1952 Nancy and Leroy Walker were united in marriage at Mtn. Home, AR and to this union they were blessed with three children, Debbie, Diane, and Roy.

Nancy was retired from Springfield Public School System.

She was a Christian and grew up going to church at Star Chapel in Ava with her family. Nancy enjoyed traveling with Leroy. Her time with her family meant so much to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leroy in 2008, three siblings, Mable Merritt, Homer Merritt, and Rosa Lee Anderson.

Nancy is survived by her three children and their spouses, Debbie & Dennis Washam, Diane & Ken Carr, and Roy & Rhonda Walker all of Springfield, MO, Her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Chris (Laci) Washam, Chloe, Mila, Knox and Corbin; Kirk (Leah) Washam, Parker, Cooper, Rylee and Elliott; Tyler (Jennifer) Carr, Gavyn and Ada; Lindsey (Josh) Williams, Carina, Camrin, Danika and Joshua; Jessica (Bryan) Walker, Ryder and Abigail; Andrew (Andrea) Walker, Kaydence and Mason;

Two brothers, Bill Merritt and Acie “Butch” Merritt Jr. and a sister and her husband, Carolyn Sue & Russell Loftin all of Ava, MO, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Nancy will be Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. A visitation will be prior to her service from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Officiating will be Pastor James Hathcock. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we request that everyone please wear a Mask if attending. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.