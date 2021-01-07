Misdial to Serendipity By Barbara Sisney Daniel

I’m assuming most of the holiday has passed peacefully for everyone.

This has been a mix for my emotions to cope with. With the news reporting concerning a virus going wild and everyone limited in how far we could go with entertaining due to the restrictions and fear of endangering someone’s health.

Most of us have used our mask and moved with caution hoping this would help and the plague would go away. For the most part it doesn’t seem to be abating. And most people I’ve observed didn’t seem to be taking it seriously enough.

The Covid virus became real to me this Christmas week when I called my dear friend in another state to convey holiday wishes. Once again, an unfamiliar voice answered. Remembering past lessons learned, I asked, ‘to whom am I speaking?” The young man told me he was my friend’s son. I asked if I could speak to his mother. He went on to explain that both of his parents had succumbed to Covid a week apart in late November.

My mind raced from that first fortuitous call I misdialed several years back to today’s soul crushing news.

Misdial to Serendipity:

Years ago, I dialed my cousin, not realizing I had reversed the last two digits. The unfamiliar voice that answered prompted a quick, “Sorry, wrong number” from me. Before I could hang up the same unfamiliar voice asked, “Who were you calling?” From that misdial began a close relationship with a wonderful friend.

Marsha and Clint Purtell were both Methodist Ministers. Serving in Oklahoma for many years. Their love for people and God was a living faith which they passed joyfully on to others. Marsha was a real advocate for the poor and I knew her fight for the rights of the Indian people. She had a great mind and energy to accomplish what ever need that came her way.

Clint wrote a Christmas letter to Lee and I last Christmas. He had reached his 90th birthday. He said in his letter, “I can still make a great pan of gravy.”

They are greatly missed by family and friends. But I believe they are with Jesus and still the advocate for those left behind.

I know there are others suffering the loss of loved ones during this epidemic. My empathy goes out to you. Take courage, have faith that this too will pass.

“Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God and keep His commandments; for this is the whole duty of man. For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil.” Ecclesiastes Chapter 12:13, 14