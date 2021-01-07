Brandon Lee Wood, 23, of Mountain Grove and Ava, Missouri is believed to have passed away in September of 2015.

Brandon was born in Springfield, Missouri to Deborah Wood and Randy Wood on January 23, 1992. Brandon was a tender, good spirited man who endured unimaginable hardships in his life. He had a difficult childhood and made mistakes trying to navigate and cope with what life threw his way. Despite this he was a dear brother, a loving son, and a kind friend to many. Someone who could make you laugh on a difficult day; he was well known for his contagious smile and good sense of humor. Brandon was a talented artist in both drawing and tattooing. Brandon had a tender spot for animals and always went out of his way to adopt any stray dogs he found. Brandon would also be witnessed singing to others to uplift their spirits. He truly had a big heart and will be dearly missed. He will continue to be carried in the hearts of all those who loved him.

Brandon is preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Wood; his grandmother, Ruth Hammond; and his father, Randy Wood.

Brandon is survived in death by his sisters, Emma (Wood) Marion and her husband Dilan Marion, Randi Wood and her partner Brian Heier, and Maria Eaton-Trimble and her husband Ryan Trimble; his nieces and nephew, Brodi Trimble, Jazmine Eaton, Chelsey Eaton, Garrett Eaton, and Jordyn Allen; and his grandfather, Jack Atchison.

In remembrance of Brandon, please consider donating to The Victim Center in Springfield Missouri located at 819 N. Boonville Ave, Springfield, MO, 65802.