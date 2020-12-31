Two Accidents Cause Minor Injuries

On 12/27, a 2002 Chevy truck driven by Patrick Simpson, 27, of Fordland crossed over the centerline on Highway 14, ten miles west of Ava and struck a 2001 Dodge Dakota. The Dodge was driven by Sonja Rowland, 35, of Seymour. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.

Injured were two minors, who were transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Rowland and the two minors wore their safety belts while Simpson did not.

On 12/29, a 2016 Toyota Sequoia driven by Lynnett Mozzy, 51, of Ava skidded off Highway z, eight miles south of Seymour, due to icy conditions. The vehicle struck a fence, causing extensive damage. Mozzy sought her own treatment for minor injuries sustained in the crash.