Progressive Foster Christmas Party

New Year’s Day will be observed on Friday, January 1st, with many businesses, state and federal agencies closing for the day.

In observance of New Year’s Day, offices of the Douglas County Herald will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, reopening Monday morning at 8:30. Submissions for next week’s paper will be subject to the normal close of business on Monday deadline.

The Ava Post Office, Douglas County Courthouse, Douglas County Library, the City of Ava, and other governmental agencies will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Ava R-I students will return to classes on Tuesday, Jan. 5th.