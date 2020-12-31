Only Election Race is for Mayor

So far, the only race in the April elections is for Ava Mayor.

Both incumbent Burrely Loftin and Matthew Overcast have filed for the position.

Ava city aldermen incumbents Noel Dye and Billy Stewart are running unopposed.

Other candidates for city positions can file with the City Clerk at Ava City Hall.

The Ava R-1 School Board has two seats opening up. Incumbent Deana Parsick and Rory Boeddeker have filed to run for those positions.

Other candidates can register in the school district administration office located at 303 Martin Avenue, in Ava, during regular business hours between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.