Kenneth Allen Adamson, son of Johnnie and Bertha (Moreland) Adamson, was born May 18, 1929 on the family farm near Mansfield, Missouri and departed this life December 22, 2020 in his home near Mansfield at the age of ninety-one years, seven months, and four days.

He was united in marriage to Lois Long on March 30, 1960. She preceded him in death on April 15, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents, two sons, David Adamson and James Adamson, daughter, Quanna Zavala, brothers, Olen Dale Adamson, Lee Adamson, Burnis Adamson, William Adamson, Harold Adamson, and Howard Adamson.

Kenneth is survived by two daughters, Diane Taylor and husband, Steve, of Ava, Missouri and Debbie Otto and husband, Earl, of Mansfield; son, Matthew Tracy Adamson of Mansfield; three grandchildren, J.J. Riggs, Sandra Meredith and husband, Delbert, and Amanda Taylor; several great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.

He was born and raised in Mansfield and after he and Lois were married, they made their home at Competition for several years before returning to Mansfield where they lived the rest of their lives.

Kenneth worked at Detroit Tool in Lebanon for many, many years and was also a farmer.

Kenneth made a profession of faith in Christ many years ago and had been a deacon at the Happy Hill Freewill Baptist Church at Competition.

In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, fishing, deer, rabbit and coon hunting and just loved being outdoors.

Kenneth was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and a caring neighbor and friend. We celebrate his long life and will always cherish the many special times we had together.