Evelyn Merritt

Evelyn Louise Merritt, 71 years, 4 months, 22 days old, passed on suddenly to Heaven on December 24, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

Evelyn was born August 2, 1949 in Douglas County, MO to Johnie and Nellie (Miller) Turner.

On July 21, 1968 Evelyn and Acie “Butch” Merritt Jr. were united in marriage at Ava, MO at Acie’s parents home and were blessed with four children.

She was retired from working at Emerson in Ava. She had worked there for many years. She had also worked at Ava Place. Evelyn was a Christian and a member of Destination Church in Ava. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, flowers, being outside on the farm, and most of all her grandkids and family! Evelyn always loved helping people in need.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her infant son, Michael Dewayne, her in-laws, Acie Sr. & India Merritt, brother-in-law, Jerry Miller, and several other Merritt brothers and sisters-in-laws.

She is survived by her husband, Acie “Butch” Jr., a sister, Glenda Miller, her children and their spouses, Tammie and Terry McFarlin, Jonathan & Deanna Merritt and Stacy Merritt all of Ava, MO, eight grandchildren, Cody, Casey, Cayla, Kaylen, Kara, Kaleb, Brooklyn, and Bentley, five great grandchildren, Chase, Liam, Parker, Kasyn, and Indie and one on the way, Emily, many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Evelyn were Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Sweden Cemetery. A Visitation was prior to the service on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Officiating will be Pastor James Hathcock. Memorials may be made to Shriners Childrens Hospital or St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we requested everyone to please wear a Mask if attending. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.