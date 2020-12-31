Circuit Law Day December 23, 2020

During Circuit law day on December 23, 2020, the following defendants were sentenced to the Department of Corrections:

Doyle W. Shelton, Jr, 46, Ava, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for First Degree Burglary and Resisting Arrest after a probation violation hearing was held. The original offenses occurred in November of 2017 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Austin N. Gargus, 29, Mtn. Grove, was sentenced to 5 years in prison for First Degree Burglary. The offense occurred in April of 2020 and was investigated by the Ava Police Department.

Dustin E. Moore, 31, Lebanon, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for Possession of Controlled Substance. The offense occurred in March of 2020 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

There were 46 felony cases on the docket with some still being conducted by video. There were 7 felony guilty pleas, 2 probation revocations and 8 failure to appear warrants issued.

Source: Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office