Alice Sturgeon, 82 years, 3 months, 8 days old, passed peacefully to her Heavenly home on December 23, 2020 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare.

Alice was born September 15, 1938 in Chicago, IL to Theodore “Ted” and Sophie (Suwinski) Cholewa.

Alice was retired from working several years as a Bookkeeper in Chicago for a Theater Co.

In 1970 Alice and Richard Sturgeon were united in marriage in Rockford, IL.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Ava. In Chicago she was an active member of The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Chicago. She enjoyed doing crafts, especially at Christmas time. She was an avid reader and had read the Bible several times.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Arlene McIntosh.

She is survived by her husband, Richard, a sister, Marlene Kochevar and husband, Bernard, Sr. of Grand Junction, CO, her Trinity Church family, other relatives and friends.

Memorial services for Alice will be at a later date and time at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Ava. Her wishes were to be cremated.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1107, Ava, MO 65608. Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.