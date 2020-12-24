Tony Lee Evans, Sr., age 86 of Ozark, Missouri passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, Saturday, December 19, 2020. Tony was born in Gentryville, Missouri, June 18, 1934 to Opal (Elliott) and Lee Evans and was stubborn from the get-go, weighing only 2 ½ pounds at birth. He attended East Dogwood Grade School and graduated from Ava High School in 1952. He met the love of his life, Roma Johnson that same year and they were married at Evans, Missouri in 1955. Roma and Tony recently celebrated 65 years in love December 4, 2020.

Tony served as a tank mechanic in the United States Army, he was also a long-time member of Robert Burns Lodge #496, Abou Ben Adem Shriners and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite of Freemasonary. He had many life experiences and was one of the hardest working men you would ever meet. Tony operated many different businesses such as Evans Automotive, Evans Honda, oil drilling in Illinois, logging in Colorado and most notably Evans Lumber Company and Evans Machinery. From stealing his mom’s washing machine motor for his first homemade go-cart at ten years old, to inventing and patenting the Evans Skragg Mill at 40 years old, which he sold all over the United States and Canada. Tony could build or fix just about anything. That stubbornness and determination carried over into all aspects of his life. Tony loved to hunt, fish, go Jeeping in Colorado and take trips to Vegas with his family and friends. It always made him happiest when those with him would snag the biggest buck or bass or win the biggest jackpot. He was the most loving and unselfish husband, dad, papa and friend to all. Tony’s sense of humor always kept everyone in stitches. From his teasing, witty banter, sideways grin and wonderful laugh to his Mickey Mouse shirt and machinery-orange hat, he was always the life of the party.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother Charles; sisters Deloris and Shirley; brother-in-law Bill Lee; many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his beloved grandson, Nickolas. Tony is survived by his loving wife Roma; devoted son Tony Lee Evans Jr., and precious daughter Tammy Evans of Ozark; cherished granddaughter Ashley Mixon and beloved grandson Chase Evans; treasured great-grandsons Cole and Kaston Calvert; loving sister Joyce Lee of Nixa; nephews Rick, Royce Don and Randy; and a host of cousins and special friends, including his adopted family, the Mixons.

Funeral services for Tony were 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark with Pastor Bob Husky officiating. Burial with full military honors followed in Arden Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the funeral service and begin at 1:00 P.M. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing were both required. In keeping with Tony’s selfless and generous lifestyle, in lieu of flowers, he requested memorial donations be made to The Shriner’s Hospital for Children (Shriners Hospitals for Children Processing Center, PO Box 863765 Orlando, FL 32886).