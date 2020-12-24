SCA All Conference Football

The Ava Bears football squad had 11 players recognized for South Central Association all-conference teams.

Jacob Lakey, offensive line, and Mason Cole, defensive end, were selected for the SCA all-conference first team.

Blayne Mendel, defensive back; Spencer Skyles, defensive back; and Jacob Bruffett, linebacker, were second team selections.

Receiving honorable mention were Zach Richards, defensive back; Zack Miller, running back; Colby Miles, running back; James Pueppke, offensive line; Payton Evans, defensive back; and Brett Coonts, linebacker.

Selected for the All-Area second team were Jacob Lakey, offensive line, and Blayne Mendel, defensive back. Mason Cole received honorable mention to the All-Area team.

Bears receiving All-District recognition were Zach Richards, Blayne Mendel, Jacob Bruffett, Jacob Lakey, Brett Coonts, Mason Cole and James Pueppkee.