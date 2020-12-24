Hit and Run Fatality in Squires

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Julia Hicks, 73, of Squires died after she was hit on Highway N southeast of Ava around 2 a.m. Sunday night.

The driver fled the scene.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office is investigating the incident and is asking for the community’s help.

According to the DCSO Facebook page, “If you live in that area and saw any vehicle between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (417) 683-1020.”