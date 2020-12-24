Clifford Harold Madewell

Clifford Madewell, 88, of Ava passed away on December 19, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri.

Clifford was born in Chandler, Oklahoma to Claude & Grace Madewell on February 18, 1932. The family moved to California in 1946. He attended schools in Farmersville, California. He married Imogene Barnes on September 17, 1950 at the Free Holiness Church in Farmersville, California. He was a truck driver most of his adult life. Some of the places he worked were Turner Brothers Trucking, Waterman Industries, Airdrome Orchards in California and IWX & Tabor’s Dairy in Missouri. Before moving to Missouri he and Imogene were faithful attendees at Calvary Holiness Church in Farmersville.

Clifford is preceded in death by his parents Claude & Grace and his wife Imogene of 68 years and his brother Leonard.

Clifford is survived by his three loving children; Janice (& Larry) Jones of Farmersville, California, Eddie (& Becky) Madewell of Mansfield, Missouri and Sheree (& Randy) Noell of Exeter, California. He had three grandchildren, Scott (& Michelle) Jones, Billy (& Angie) Jones and Emily (& Alex) Jacobsma and seven great grandchildren Samantha, Ashley, Charlie, Klarah & Keagen Jones and Ben and Melanie Jacobsma. In addition he is survived by his two attentive sisters Goldie Hudspeth & Glady Pendleton of California.

Clifford was a Christian man with a warm gentle smile. He read his Bible every day and is now receiving his reward in heaven. He was liked and respected by those that knew him and his soft nature and quiet laugh will be missed by many.

Graveside services for Clifford will be Monday, January 11, 2021 at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Ava, MO. Officiating will be Rev. Oren Alcorn. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we request that everyone please wear a Mask. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.