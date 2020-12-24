Chris Hicks

Julia Christean Hicks, 73 years, 9 months, 1 day old, passed away on December 20, 2020 near her home.

Chris was born March 19, 1947 in Ocie, MO to Herbert Hoover and Oma (Hart) Howard.

Chris worked at Rawlings for many years and also painted houses.

On December 23, 1990, Chris and Fred Dean Hicks were united in marriage at Ava, Missouri.

She was a Christian and attended the Girdner Church.

Chris enjoyed gardening, painting, and cooking. She loved spending time outdoors.

Chris was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and three brothers, Johnny Howard, Thelma “TJ” Strong, Jimmy Howard, Charlotte Howard, Robert Howard, Marie Risley and late husband, Jimmy “Ronnie” Trent.

She is survived by her husband Fred, one daughter and one son, Rhonda Trent, Gainesville, MO, Ronnie Trent and wife, Tina, Goodhope, MO, two step-sons, Kurt Hicks and wife, Jessica, Cape Fair, MO, David Stone, West Plains, MO, six grandchildren, Christopher Trent, Kellie Trent, Dylan Hampton, Houston Trent, Kyiah Trent and Wyatt Trent, step-grandson, Dakota Hicks, two sisters, Barbara Murrill and husband, Danny, Hillsboro, MO, Opal “Opie” McKinney, and husband, Kevin, Springfield, MO, eleven great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, friends and a host of other relatives.

Funeral services for Julia will be Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Girdner Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Maxine Lund. Memorials may be made to The Girdner Cemetery. Due to the spread of COVID-19 we are requesting everyone who attends to please wear a Mask. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com