Mark Allen Ray, 75 years, 8 months, and 25 days old, went home to be with his Lord on December 14, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

Mark was born March 19, 1945 in Gainesville, MO to Clarence and Alta (Buchanan) Ray.

Mark was a US Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam War.

On July 20, 1968, Mark and Delores Clayton were united in marriage at Oak Grove Church and to this union they were blessed with two sons, Darin and Dwain.

Mark was a lifelong dairy and beef farmer. He had also worked with Welton and Gray and later retired as a Supervisor with MODOT.

He was a Christian and a member of the Oak Grove Church. He enjoyed working on the farm and most of all spending time with his family.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, five siblings, Carl Ray, Reba Easter, Edd Ray, Doris Frye and Earl Ray, and a grandson A.J. Ray.

He is survived by his wife, Delores, two sons and their spouses, Dwain and Crystal Ray and Darin and Monica Ray all of Wasola, Missouri, four granddaughters, Bailey and Darci, Amanda and Lori, two great twin granddaughters, Charlie and Mila, siblings, Wanda Lawrence of Seymour, MO, Lena & Jerry Wagner of Ava, MO, Mary & Garland Blacksher of Rogersville, MO, Glen & Wanda Ray of Seymour, MO, and Lee & Janis Ray of Wasola, MO, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Mark were Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel Ava, MO with burial following in Oak Grove Cemetery at Wasola with full Military Honors by the Troy Herd American Legion Post 112 and U.S. Army. Officiating was Pastor Robert Roberts and Pastor Mike Vlad. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Cemetery. Due to the spread of Covid-19, we requested everyone to please wear a mask if attending. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.