Lady Bears 3-0 in Ozark Classic

by Doug Berger

The Ava Lady Bears took all three of their games in the Ozark Lady Classic.

The Lady Bears opened play with a 78-62 win over Springfield Central.

Central scored the first two points of the game, but Ava followed up with a 12 point run. The Lady Bears finished out the quarter with a 13-5 lead. Central gave Ava many long rebounds in the quarter when Central missed from three-point range.

Central went inside early in the second quarter and scored the first eight points to tie the game. The Lady Bears responded with a six point run of their own to retake the lead. The teams traded the lead twice in the quarter, before Ava went into halftime with a 27-25 edge.

Early in the third quarter, Central again tied the game, but Ava came back with a 14 point run to go on top 44-30. A lead they did not give up for the remainder of the contest. The Lady Bears went into the final quarter with a 53-42 edge.

Hannah Evans led the scoring for the Lady Bears with 23. Sara Mendel added 21 points; Olivia Gastineau, 17; Lexie Gastineau, five; Keeley Akers, eight; and Celia Fossett, four.

In the second round game, the Lady Bears would defeat Parkview, 64-59.

The Lady Bears would outscore Parkview 18-6 in the second quarter to take a 33-18 lead into halftime. Parkview came out in the third quarter and outscored Ava, 17-13, to chip into the Lady Bears lead. The fourth period saw both teams put up 42 points in a high scoring finish, but Ava was able to hold on for the win.

Mendel led the Ava scoring with 22. Olivia Gastineau had 16; Evans, 14; Lexie Gastineau, seven; Fossett and Akers, two; and Baylan Alexander, one.

The Lady Panthers finished out the event with a 60-42 win over the Ozark junior varsity.

Ava took a 21-11 first quarter lead and was up 33-18 at halftime.

Evans led the scoring for the Lady Bears with 18 points. Mendel had 11 points; Lexie Gastineau and Olivia Gastineau, 10; Fossett, seven; and Alexander, six.

In regular season action, on December 3, the Lady Bears defeated Seymour, 66-24.

Ava put the game away early taking a 28-6 first quarter lead and held a 40-17 halftime margin. The Lady Bears stretched out their lead in the third period, allowing Seymour one point while scoring 25.

Evans led the scoring with 20. Olivia Gastineau had 18; Akers, 12; Mendel, eight; Fossett, two; and Chloe Barnum, one.

The Lady Bears junior varsity fell to Seymour, 29-25. The teams played close throughout the contest, but Seymour was able to pull away in the final quarter outscoring Ava, 13-5.

Chloe Barnum led the Lady Bears scoring with 12. Laynie Isaacs had nine; Emily Hinrichs and Tabatha Stout, two.

The Lady Bears will play three games on the road before returning home on January 8 to host Conway.