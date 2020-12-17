Filing Open For April Elections

Candidate filing for the General Municipal Election to be held on April 6, 2021 opened on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

In the Ava R-I School District, two school board positions will be elected.

Candidates file in the school district administration office located at 303 Martin Avenue, in Ava, during regular business hours between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The office will be closed from Dec. 24, 2020 – Jan. 1, 2021 for the holidays.

The City of Ava has three positions open, with two seats available on the Board of the Aldermen with one from each ward, and the office of mayor is also up for election.

Candidates for the city positions will file with the City Clerk at Ava City Hall.

The filing deadline is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.