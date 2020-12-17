Driver Examination Stations Closed On Upcoming Holidays

The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on the following dates:

Thursday, December 24, 2020, in observance of Christmas Eve, and Friday, December 25, 2020, in observance of Christmas Day. Normal operations will resume Monday, December 28, 2020.

Friday, January 1, 2021, in observance of New Year’s holidays. Normal operations will resume on Monday, January 2, 2020.