Circuit Court December 14, 2020

During a Circuit Court docket with Judge Raymond Gross on December 14, 2020, the following defendant was sentenced to the Department of Corrections:

Jonathon Snelson, 20, Ava, was sentenced to 120 days in prison after admitting to violating his probation. Snelson was ordered to complete Institutional Treatment while in the Department of Corrections. The original offense occurred in September of 2017 and was investigated by the Ava Police Department.

Source: Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office