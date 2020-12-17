Christmas Closings

The Christmas holiday is Friday, with Christmas Eve on Thursday.

Most local business owners will recognize the day by closing their doors so employees can spend time with family members and friends.

City, state and federal agencies will take Dec. 25th off to enjoy time with family, and celebrate the day.

City Hall offices will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 24, with city offices remaining closed through Christmas Day.

The Douglas County Herald will close at noon Thursday, and remain closed through Christmas Day.

Postal service and mail delivery will be suspended for the day, along with the closure of most banks and financial institutions.

The Douglas County Public Library will be closed for Christmas December 24, 25, and 26.